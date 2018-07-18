Emporio Armani presents new smartwatches, coming September

Shawn Mendes fronts the Emporio Armani watches campaign for fall/winter 2018-2019. — Picture courtesy of Emporio Armani

MILAN, July 18 — The Italian fashion house is adding to its Emporio Armani Connected range with a selection of new touchscreen smartwatches. Already available to preorder, the latest models bring new functionality and go on sale globally from September.

Ready-to-wear brands aren't the only ones unveiling their new collections for the fall/winter 2018 season. Watch brands and jewelry houses are also presenting their latest creations, including models designed to suit the daily lives of fashion fans in the digital age.

Emporio Armani has unveiled a new set of smartwatches with 1.19-inch AMOLED touchscreens and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC. The new models run Google Wear OS and are compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones.

The Emporio Armani Connected range gets new models bringing fresh functionality. — Picture courtesy of Emporio Armani

Building on previous Emporio Armani smartwatches, as well as the updated features of Wear OS, these new models bring fresh functionality, such as heart rate tracking, NFC payments and integrated Google Assistant.

These new smartwatches are also water-resistant to 30 meters — perfect for showering or swimming with the watch — and have an onboard GPS.

For the launch of its latest creations, Emporio Armani has revealed new fall/winter 2018-2019 ads fronted by the brand's global watch ambassador, Shawn Mendes. — AFP-Relaxnews