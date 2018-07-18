Anwar seen having clear path to PKR presidency

While the prediction is that Anwar will sail unopposed to the presidency, expectations of a bruising battle for the role below him are forming. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, July 18 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid for the party presidency is expected to uneventful as insiders believe he will not face any challenge for the post.

Party sources told Malay Mail Anwar was “unlikely” to run up against any obstacle, as there was only a remote possibility of deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali contesting the same post.

A PKR Youth source said current president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is also expected to further clear the way by stepping aside for Anwar.

Anwar’s assumption of the presidency would further pave the way for him to eventually succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister, the person said.

“I think Azmin and Rafizi will be contesting for deputy president post. They won’t go for the top spot,” said the source, referring to former PKR secretary-general Rafizi Ramli.

Azmin is currently PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs minister while Rafizi is one of six vice presidents.

While the prediction is that Anwar will sail unopposed to the presidency, expectations of a bruising battle for the role below him are forming.

Azmin and Rafizi’s rivalry has existed for years and was most clearly manifested in the abortive Kajang Move in 2014 that allowed the former to become Selangor Mentri Besar.

“The people like Rafizi, but Azmin controls the resources. It will be fluid, and I think the chances are 50-50 at the moment,” said the insider.

“There is a small chance that Azmin may go for president, but I’d say it’s unlikely.”

As for Dr Wan Azizah, sources do not expect her to run for any senior leadership role.

They also expect her to relinquish her position as deputy prime minister in the event Dr Mahathir steps aside for Anwar.

“It won’t look good to have a husband and wife leading the top of Cabinet. Both Wan Azizah and Nurul Izzah are extremely qualified leaders but it would be difficult,” said the source.

Nominations for the PKR election are set for July 29 and polling for the end of August.

Anwar announced last week that he will finally run for PKR presidency in what he said was an effort to preserve “continuity” within the party.

The announcement made on Twitter has been well-received by most in the party.

PKR’s Youth, Srikandi wing and Johor state leadership and are among those who have voiced their support for Anwar to finally assume the party’s most senior official post, after having been the unelected de facto leader for years.

PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad tweeted that Anwar’s candidacy would ensure the preservation of the party’s current trajectory.

“This will continue the party’s success as the most successful multiracial party in the nation’s history,” he posted.

“I also see this as the best chance to spread the ‘Reformasi’ (reform) idealism.”