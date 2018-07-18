Preschool class in Arau shut over HFMD outbreak

KANGAR, July 17 — The Anjung Budi preschool class in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Oran in Arau was ordered to be closed for two weeks from today after several of its pupils were suspected of contracting the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Before this, the SK Paya, Padang Besar preschool class, was also closed for two weeks from July 13 for the same reason.

Perlis Education Department director, Izmi Ismail when contacted by Bernama tonight confirmed the incident and said the closure was on the directive of the State Health Department as more than three pupils in the respective preschools were suspected of being infected with the HFMD virus.

Perlis Health Department director Dr Zaini Hussin, however, could not be contacted for further information. — Bernama