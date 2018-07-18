Jais raids snack food packaging factory for using halal logo without permission

Jais said it had received many complaints from the public who doubted the halal status of the snack food packaged by the company. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — A snack food packaging factory in Puchong near here was raided by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) on suspicion of using the halal logo without permission from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Principal assistant director of Halal Management Division in Jais, Wan Najmiah Wan Mohamad Ali said the raid was jointly conducted with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumerism and the Halal Hub division in Jakim after Jais received many complaints from the public who doubted the halal status of the snack food packaged by the company.

“Our raid on the factory today found that the company did not have a Jakim halal certificate but used a false halal logo to fool consumers.

“Our checks on the product found that it was produced by a local company and a company from China whose halal status is uncertain, samples of the seized products will be sent to the laboratory in the Jakim Halal Hub laboratory for further investigations as several products from China which were re-packaged were found to contain gelatine,” he said in a press conference here today.

Wan Najmiah, following the raid, JAIS seized about 20 types of snacks including sweets, preserved fruits and chocolates worth about RM14,000 and ordered the company to stop production. — Bernama