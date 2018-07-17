Dr M attends state banquet in conjunction with Raja Perlis' birthday

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends a state banquet in conjunction with Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail’s 75th birthday at Istana Arau July 17, 2018. — Bernama pic

ARAU, July 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attended a state banquet in conjunction with Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail’s 75th birthday at Istana Arau here tonight.

Dr Mahathir and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali arrived at Istana Arau at 8.40pm and were granted an audience by Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin and Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid at the Blue Room of the palace.

The closed-door audience which also involved Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil lasted about 30 minutes.

Following the audience, the Raja Perlis and Raja Perempuan Perlis accompanied by Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah adjourned to the banquet hall.

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man also attended the banquet. — Bernama