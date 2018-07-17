Who are the newly-appointed Senators?

Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Architect Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad, political strategist Liew Chin Tong, academician Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, activist P. Waytha Moorthy, shipping company executive Marzuki Yahya, Muslim preacher Asmak Husin, as well as two veteran politicians, Datuk Ismail Ibrahim and Husain Awang, took their oath of office as senators today.

Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah, 63, who was born at Istana Maziah, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu is the only son of the late Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah (a member of the Perak royal family) and the late Tengku Zaleha Sultan Ismail Nasaruddin Shah of Terengganu.

The Terengganu Parti Amanah Negara chairman who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of Melbourne, Australia, had served in Terengganu Public Works Department from 1982 to 1984, Arkitek Panca Indera Sdn (1985-1987) and as NTN Bearing director in 1999.

Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah is also a renowned architect who designed the Tengku Tengah Zaharah Mosque also known as the Floating Mosque and the Terengganu State Museum which is one of the largest museum complexes in Southeast Asia.

Liew Chin Tong takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Liew, 41, who is also the DAP Political Education Bureau director, began his political career in 2008 when he won the Bukit Bendera parliamentary seat in Penang in the 12th general election.

The eldest of two siblings who contested the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat in the 14th general election but lost by a slim majority, received his early education at Sekolah Rendah Puay Chai, Petaling Jaya and continued his secondary education at the Kwang Hua Private High School, Klang, Selangor.

Liew, who is also a DAP Central Executive Committee member, obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Asian Studies at the Australian National University and a Master’s degree in Regional Integration at the Asia-Europe Institute, Universiti Malaya (UM).

Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Mohd Radzi, 41, who has expertise in the field of accounting, auditing as well as forensic accounting, was a lecturer at three Australian universities — the University of Tasmania, Hobart, the University of New South Wales and the Australian National University.

He was appointed as an honorary auditor of the Association of Malaysian Muslim Families in Canberra, Australia, deputy president and assistant treasurer of the New South Wales Islamic Malay Australian Association which owns the Darul IMAAN Mosque in Sydney.

P. Waytha Moorthy is sworn in as a Senator in front of Dewan Negara president Datuk SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Waytha Moorthy, 52, a lawyer who hails from Kelantan, has been very vocal in criticising the previous government especially in addressing the marginalisation of the Indian community.

He began to gain attention when the non-governmental organisation known as the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) led by him and his brother Uthayakumar staged its biggest street rally of the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur in 2007 to protest the demolition of Hindu temples and demanded for improvements of the socio-economic status of the Indian community.

Waytha Moorthy was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in 2013 but resigned in 2014 following his disappointment over the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration which according to him had failed to fulfill its promise to help the Indian community.

Marzuki Yahya takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Marzuki, 48, who was born in Yan, Kedah is the managing director of Penang-based shipping company Tunas Sejati Corporation Sdn Bhd.

He received his early education at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Mark in Butterworth, Penang, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St Mark before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in logistics via a long-distance learning programme at the University of Cambridge.

Marzuki, who is also the Penang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman and a party supreme council member, contested the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat in the last general election but lost by just 81 votes to a BN candidate.

Asmak Husin, 40, who hails from Kampung Tapang, Kota Bahru, Kelantan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fiqh from the UM Academy of Islamic Studies and Master’s in Law and Administration of Islamic Jurisprudence from the International Islamic University Malaysia.

Apart from her involvement in the academic field, Asmak is also a committee member of the Malaysian Ulama Association.

Datuk Ismail Ibrahim takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Ismail, 59, who was born on April 17, 1959 in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, Melaka is former Alor Gajah Division BN vice-chairman, Constitution and Legal Bureau chairman and Agricultural Bureau chairman.

He has also been active in social activities where he has held various positions including the Durian Tunggal Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs chairman.

Meanwhile, the Besut-born Hussain, 72, has served as the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly speaker during the PAS administration from 1999 to 2004.

Being actively involved in politics since 1995, he started contesting in the ninth general election for the Setiu parliamentary seat but lost to Datuk Dr Tengku Mahmud Tengku Mansor of BN. — Bernama