Roof collapse kills factory worker in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR, July 17 — A man died while another was seriously injured after the roof of a furniture factory collapsed during a storm in Jalan Gunung Keriang here this afternoon.

Kota Setar District Police Chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said the victim who died was Johari Zakaria, 60, from Kampung Padang Lalang while the other victim has not been identified.

He said the incident occurred at 4.53pm while the victims were in the factory.

“It is believed that strong winds caused the roof to collapse and one of the victims died at the location while the other was seriously injured,” he said in a statement here today.

The body of the dead victim was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem while the other victim has been given medical treatment. — Bernama