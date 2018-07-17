Authorities seize RM1m paddy fertiliser bound for black market

The Guar Chempedak raid is the second this month. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — A total of 18,927 bags of paddy fertiliser under the Federal Government Paddy Fertiliser Scheme (SBPKP) worth about RM1 million was confiscated in a raid on a business premises in Guar Chempedak, Kedah yesterday.

In a statement issued here yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA) said the fertiliser was from the Federal Government’s allocation which was specifically for paddy farmers to use to reduce production costs and increase income.

The ministry said National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) had confirmed that it supplied the fertiliser through a government contract under the SBPKP.

It said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumerism together with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided the premises and found that the owner had contravened the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“Further investigations will be conducted to ensure that action is taken against all those involved in the sale of fertilisers on the black market.

The Guar Chempedak raid is the second this month. On July 6, 3,390 bags of fertiliser under SBPKP worth more than RM180,000 meant for the black market were seized in a factory in Kampung Kebun Sayur, Bakri, Muar, Johor. — Bernama