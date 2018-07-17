Malaysia Airports ink MoUs with French, Swiss aviation players

MAHB is co-designing a proof of concept on digital automation process for an international airport in Malaysia. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four major aviation players from France and Switzerland at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) in a bid to position Malaysia as a global hub.

In a statement, the airport operator said the four partnership agreements were inked with French aircraft maker Daher, Zurich-based aviation services provider ExecuJet, airport self-service solutions firm IER Group (French subsidiary of the Bollore Group), and French Internet of Things (IoT) services provider Sigfox and its partner, Malaysian IoT network operator XPeranti.

MAHB Chief Strategy Officer Azli Mohamed, who attended the document exchange ceremony, said the company aimed to provide the best experience for passengers from the time they stepped into its airports to when they boarded their flights.

“We are embarking on the Airports 4.0 digital transformation journey and today's collaborations are timely,” he said, adding that the partnership with IER and XPeranti/Sigfox would kickstart the co-creation framework that would translate in passengers experiencing enhanced services that were automated and digitalised.

With the support of IER, MAHB is co-designing a proof of concept on digital automation process for an international airport in Malaysia with unique profiling of passengers and destinations, which may lead to the development of a joint intellectual property.

XPeranti, soon to be a nationwide IoT network operator (by October), will implement Sigfox IoT solutions to ensure MAHB's operational excellence.

Meanwhile, Daher and ExecuJet would be part of the Subang Airport Regeneration initiative, said Azli.

Daher focuses on three major activities -- aircraft manufacturing, aerospace equipment and systems, and industrial logistics and services.

ExecuJet, which is part of the Luxaviation Group, offers a diverse range of services, including aircraft management for private and commercially registered aircraft, charter, maintenance, completions management and fixed base operations. ― Bernama