Mindef to fully cooperate with special investigation committee, says Mat Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Defence Ministry will give full cooperation to the government’s special investigation committee on procurement, governance and finance to probe the ministry, said its Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said they would give the committee a free hand to identify if there were any irregularities in the management of several projects under the ministry.

In fact, he himself was prepared to be called up to give clarifications if the need arises.

“I understand that they will be looking into contracts related to (Ministry) Defence, we give them the freedom to investigate and the investigation report will be given to the Cabinet for action to be taken,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here, today.

Yesterday, the chairman of the committee Tan Sri Ambrin Buang reportedly said they would begin by investigating the Ministry of Defence first.

According to Ambrin, the committee set up by the Cabinet on May 30 would report to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Cabinet but no timeframe was given as it would depend on the investigation process. — Bernama