Najib remembers MH17 victims on fourth anniversary

Then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak addresses reporters at the Sama-Sama Hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today recalled the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines MH17 four years ago as “testing moments” for the nation and his administration.

The former prime minister said Malaysians displayed a united spirit during that time and added that he did his best within his capacity to ensure the remains of the victims were recovered quickly.

“Let’s all say a prayer for those who perished. They will never be forgotten,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

Flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine as it was heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

All 298 passengers and crew onboard were killed.

The Joint Investigation Team headed by the Dutch Ministry of Justice eventually indicated that the plane may have been downed by pro-Russian rebels fighting against the Ukrainian government, a conclusion that Moscow has since denied.