AirAsia is world’s best low-cost airline for 10th consecutive year

SEPANG, July 17 — AirAsia has been named the World’s Best Low Cost Airline for the 10th year in a row.

The airline in a statement said it won the accolade at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards held today at The Langham, London.

“AirAsia Co-founder, AirAsia Group Bhd Executive Chairman, and AirAsia X Bhd Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Kamarudin Meranun accepted the award in London,” the statement added.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Aviation Industry’, the Skytrax Awards are the global benchmark of airline excellence with over 20.36 million customers surveyed worldwide by more than 105 nationalities, measuring standards across 49 key performance indicators of an airline’s frontline products and services.

AirAsia Group CEO and AirAsia X Co-Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said to win the award 10 times in a row is “something”.

During the announcement of the airline’s achievement held at Tune Hotel here today, Fernandes regarded the decade of success as unbelievable and amazing.

“The achievement showed that the people of Asean are remarkable and we can do anything that we believe,” he further said.

He added that AirAsia would continue to use technology to make it easy for people to fly at low fare and the airline was also working on some new destinations.

The challenge for AirAsia now is unknown incidents like volcano eruption where airports have to be closed, he said.

AirAsia is the largest low-cost carrier in Asia servicing over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

“My dream is to get AirAsia to fly to all continents,” he said. — Bernama