Netflix drags Wall Street lower ahead of Powell’s testimony

Netflix sank 13.1 per cent, weighing the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 17 ― Wall Street dipped today as Netflix’s slump due to weak subscriber growth weighed on other high-growth stocks, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony.

Powell is likely to reiterate the central bank’s stance toward gradual monetary policy tightening at his testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the US Senate Banking Committee from 10.00am ET.

The markets will also look for his comments on recent US-China trade tensions. Powell will answer questions from the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee tomorrow.

“The main focus of the day will be Powell’s presentation of the monetary policy,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“Investors will be listening very closely at what he’s going to say and see if he addresses the implications of tariffs on economic growth.”

Netflix sank 13.1 per cent, weighing the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, after the company’s quarterly subscriber growth missed analysts’ expectations, fanning fears that its rapid expansion is slowing.

Amazon.com fell 1.0 per cent after the ecommerce giant suffered a technology glitch during its summer marketing event, Prime Day.

The two stocks dragged down the consumer discretionary sector down 0.92 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Shares of other companies in the so-called FAANG group also fell. Facebook, Apple and Google-Parent Alphabet slipped about 0.5 per cent and dragged the technology sector down by 0.44 per cent.

While earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have surged about 21 per cent in the second quarter, traders and analysts are focusing more on company forecasts to gauge if the growth can be sustained, especially as the US-China trade dispute escalates.

At 9:35am EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 22.28 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 25,042.08, the S&P 500 was down 5.63 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,792.80 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 42.21 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 7,763.51.

UnitedHealth dropped 2.8 per cent, weighing the most on the Dow, after the largest US health insurer’s quarterly medical costs was slightly higher than expectations.

Among the gainers on the Dow, Johnson & Johnson rose 2.7 per cent after it beat quarterly profit estimates.

Goldman Sachs dipped 0.4 per cent as growth in bond trading and investment banking drove a profit beat. The bank, a member of the blue-chip index, said David Solomon would replace Lloyd Blankfein as chief executive officer.

Netflix’s report also weighed on the shares of other streaming companies, with Spotify down 1.4 per cent and Twitter dropping 1.1 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 9 new highs and 12 new lows. ― Reuters