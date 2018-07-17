A ghost in Parliament?

Those present at today’s swearing-in ceremony said the so-called ‘ghost’ (circled in green) was a guest of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Ghostly pictures of a man with long braided hair and a thick beard at the Senators’ swearing-in ceremony in Parliament have gone viral.

He was seen in several pictures of Parliament, including inside the lower House.

One of the photos showed him standing next to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy, who was earlier sworn in as Senator.

According to reporters covering the sitting, the man was none other than a friend of Waytha Moorthy.

Malay Mail could not reach Waytha Moorthy for comments.