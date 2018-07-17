Malaysian Bar congratulates new Chief Judge of Malaya

Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim assumed the post of Chief Judge of Malaya today, becoming the second woman in Malaysia's history to be appointed to this post. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Malaysian Bar welcomed and congratulated Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim on her appointment as the new Chief Judge of Malaya today.

Its president George Varughese said the Malaysian Bar looked forward to working with Zaharah.

“We wish Her Ladyship all the very best in her vital new role and responsibilities, and we pledge to offer Her Ladyship our fullest cooperation and support,” he said in a statement issued here, tonight.

Zaharah, 65, is the second woman to hold the position after Tan Sri Siti Norma Yaakob, who served from 2005 to 2007.

She fills one of the top four positions in the Judiciary, replacing Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, who was appointed as President of the Court of Appeal.

Zaharah took her oath of office before High Court senior judge Datuk Su Geok Yiam at the Palace of Justice.

Zaharah was appointed as a Judicial Commissioner on August 1, 2004, serving in the Civil Division of the High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur and later in the Criminal Division of the High Court of Malaysia at Shah Alam.

Zaharah was later appointed as a High Court Judge on July 28, 2006, and became a Court of Appeal judge on April 14, 2010 and elevated to be a Federal Court judge on February 16, 2015. — Bernama