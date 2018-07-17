Parliament lobby access restored for journalists with limitations

A general view of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Access to the lobby of Parliament has been restored for journalists based here, but with certain limitations.

The Parliament’s corporate communications department in a statement tonight said that effective tomorrow, journalists will no longer be confined to a secluded media room in the basement of the Parliament building.

While the existing room can still be used for work purposes, a press conference space has been prepared in one of the rooms on the same level as the Parliament lobby.

Similarly, journalists will be provided a working space in the lobby of Parliament to interview lawmakers and ministers, ending the controversial ruling by former speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia more than a year ago.

“A special media space will be created for journalists to ask questions to members of Parliament. Any interviews can only be conducted in this space,” the Parliament administration said.

Newly elected Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof previously promised to review the restrictions imposed on the media for covering Parliament.