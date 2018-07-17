Singapore Airlines clinches 'World’s Best Airline' award; fourth in its history

Singapore Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner arrives at Singapore’s Changi Airport March 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 17 — National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been named this year’s “World’s Best Airline” in Skytrax’s World Airline Awards — the fourth time it has clinched the award. SIA last won the award in 2008.

In a news release today, SIA said it also took the top spot in the “World’s Best First Class”, “Best Airline in Asia” and “Best First Class Airline Seat” categories in the 2018 rankings.

“SIA is honoured to be named ‘World’s Best Airline’ in the Skytrax awards, and I dedicate it to the 26,000 SIA Group employees who focus every day on delivering the world’s best travel experience to our customers,” said its chief executive officer (CEO) Goh Choon Phong, who accepted the top award at a ceremony in London earlier on Tuesday.

Goh added that the awards were based on “direct feedback from customers” who now have “more airlines to choose from in this highly competitive global environment”.

“The recognition will further motivate us to improve upon the three main pillars of our brand promise to ensure we retain our competitive advantage, and continue to meet and exceed customer expectations,” he said.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted congratulated SIA for “being voted the ‘World's Best Airline’ by customers for a fourth time in the awards history”.

“A key 'wow' factor for customers is consistency and this proved to a real asset for SIA who scored highly across both product and service,” said Plaisted.

He added: “I am sure SIA will also take great pride in winning the ‘World's Best First Class’ award, less than one year after they introduced their new first-class suites.”

The Skytrax awards are based on surveys of more than 20 million travellers, who rated more than 335 airlines between August 2017 and May 2018. — TODAY