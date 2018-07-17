Institutional Reforms Committee to brief CEP on final recommendations this week

The Institutional Reforms Committee is chaired by former Court of Appeal judge Datuk KC Vohrah. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — The Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC) will be briefing the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) on its recommendations this week.

In a statement, the IRC said the committee had submitted its final report to the CEP today.

IRC said it had received approximately 1,000 submissions via letters and emails from the public.

“We thank everyone who took the time and trouble to make submissions to the IRC and those who attended dialogue sessions with us.

“This gave us vital information and shaped our thinking on the ills that required remedial measures,” the committee said.

Chaired by former Court of Appeal judge Datuk KC Vohrah, the five-member committee's report contained recommendations pertaining to seven key institutions: Parliament, elections, the judiciary, law officers and legal service, anti-corruption, police and immigration, communications, media and information.

"In the course of IRC's work, we made several immediate recommendations to the Council on matters which we considered to be urgent, most of which have been incorporated into the report.

“These recommendations are what we consider to be necessary steps for the reforms that the country needs,” the committee said.

It added that there were many written submissions which, while not connected directly with the scope of the committee’s study, raised issues which required attention.

“We are referring these to the relevant government agencies for them to take appropriate action,” the committee added.

The committee said there were several areas of national importance which could not be sufficiently dealt with in a short period of time, so they have recommended that further studies be conducted on these issues.

Apart from Vohrah, the IRC, which falls under CEP, comprises of Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, Hakam president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, National Patriots Association president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji and constitutional law expert Prof Datuk Shad Saleem Faruqi.