Police to deploy 1,200 personnel for Sg Kandis by-election

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — Selangor police are to deploy about 1,200 police officers and personnel to ensure a smooth by-election for the Sungai Kandis state seat, said Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

He said the police would ensure that no untoward incident occurred that could jeopardise public order and pose a hindrance to the voters.

The police also reminded all quarters not to use drones during the nomination, campaign period and polling, he said to reporters after attending the monthly assembly of the Selangor Police at its headquarters here today.

The Election Commission has set nomination for Saturday and polling for August 4.

The Sungai Kandis seat fell vacant after the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, died of cancer on July 2.

Mazlan also said that Selangor police recorded 329 ‘Macau Scam’ cases involving losses estimated at RM16 million in the first six months of this year, up from the 268 cases involving losses of RM6.6 million during the corresponding period last year.

“This trend is most worrying, especially where there are suspects impersonating policemen and using the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) to contact their victims,” he said.

He advised the people not to panic when they receive such calls but to make verifications with their bank and the authorities first. — Bernama