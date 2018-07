Blankfein will step down as chairman at the end of the year. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 17 ― Goldman Sachs Group Inc named David Solomon as its next chief executive officer today, replacing Lloyd Blankfein who will step down on Sept. 30.

Blankfein will step down as chairman at the end of the year and will accept the title of senior chairman after his retirement, the bank said. ― Reuters