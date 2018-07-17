Zakir-Ramasamy debate won’t promote unity, says minister

Ramasamy is a fierce critic of the controversial preacher and has previously said he welcomes any debate on comparative religion with Dr Zakir. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― A debate between fugitive televangelist Dr Zakir Naik and Penang deputy chief minister II Dr P. Ramasamy would not benefit Malaysia, newly sworn-in minister P. Waytha Moorthy said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of national unity and social well-being was reported by news portal Malaysiakini as saying that a debate between the two “would not bode well for national unity”.

“The debate is not necessary, it is irrelevant. How is it going to benefit our country? We are talking about a united Malaysia, how is this debate going to help? It’s not,” he was quoted as saying after he was sworn in as minister.

“The reason for the debate as far as I am concerned, doesn’t make sense. So we should just leave it,” he added.

Ramasamy is a fierce critic of the controversial preacher and has previously said he welcomes any debate on comparative religion with Dr Zakir.

The Indian government has confirmed that it formally requested Malaysia last January to extradite Islamic preacher Dr Zakir back to his home country.

The Mumbai-born Islamic televangelist is wanted by the Indian government for alleged money laundering besides links to terrorism.