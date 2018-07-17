I ran a tough race, says deputy minister Liew

Liew (second from right) dismissed the possibility that he was appointed to the defence ministry to promote non-Malay participation in the armed forces. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong dismissed today criticism that he was appointed through the “backdoor” for getting the post after getting sworn in as senator.

Online portal Malaysiakini quoted him as saying that his critics can say whatever they want.

“They can say whatever. I didn’t win (a parliament seat) because I contested in a tough seat. Whatever happened on May 9, everyone participated,” he reportedly said.

Liew, who was sworn in as senator and deputy minister today, also pointed out that Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not have a majority in the Upper House.

Ironically in 2014, Liew had mocked MCA Youth chief Chong Sin Woon over the latter’s appointment as deputy minister in 2014. Liew had given him the moniker “backdoor minister” since Chong did not contest in the 13th general election.

Liew on the other hand was narrowly defeated by 303 votes when he took on the task to unseat incumbent and MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in Ayer Hitam during the 14th general election.

He has filed a petition to challenge the outcome in the seat.

Touching on his appointment, the newly minted deputy defence minister said he was aware of his appointment a month ago, but still needed time to study his portfolio before he could speak on defence matters.

He also dismissed the possibility that he was appointed to the defence ministry to promote non-Malay participation in the armed forces, saying that he is a Malaysian.