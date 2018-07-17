Cops identify victim in Sg Gombak body parts case

Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieve body parts found on the banks of Gombak River near Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The body of a woman which was cut into six parts and found in two suitcases near the Ipoh Road Bridge across Gombak River on July 5 was that of a Bangladesh national.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the 29-year-old victim also had a husband known as Md Shahzada Saju, 37.

He said police was tracking down her husband who was also a Bangladesh national to help in the investigations of the case.

“Police are tracking down a witness, the victim’s husband, to help in the investigations, members of the public with information are asked to come forward,” he said in a press conference held at the Bukit Jalil Police Station here today.

He said police believed the man who was previously working in a food outlet here was now in Johor.

“The victim’s passport is also believed to be with the husband,” he said.

Members of the public with information relating to the case can contact ASP Faizal Abdullah at telephone number 012-4834439 or DSP M. Gunalan at 019-3114418.

On July 5, a homeless woman who lived near the location where the body was found lodged a report at the Putra Chow Kit Community Police Station about the suitcases.

Police later found body parts wrapped in two plastic bags and a bedsheet in the Power Polo and USA Polo suitcases which were found about 20.6m apart.

Police also found a locket with the Romanised word “Allah” and a necklace on the woman’s body. — Bernama