One-size-fits-all policy doesn’t suit our infrastructure needs, Sarawak DCM tells Putrajaya

KUCHING, July 17 — Deputy Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing today questioned the rationale in the federal Finance Ministry’s blanket policy of classifying rural infrastructure development as not critical.

He said such categorisation may be suitable for peninsular Malaysia where its infrastructural development is already well established, but is not applicable to Sarawak where many of its people live in remote areas and lack access to even basic amenities.

“That approach should not have been forced onto Sarawak, which is under developed as far as infrastructure is concerned. One size does not fit all,” he said, referring to an official letter issued by the federal Finance Ministry last month.

He said the state Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation had received the letter dated June 29, 2018 referenced S/K.Kew/PK/MOF/D/00 JLD.10 SK.6 (14), directing that all projects of more than RM10 million of which Letters of Award have not been issued or where the progress of construction is less than 15 per cent, be implemented according to level of priorities.

In his winding-up speech in the Sarawak State Assembly, Masing said the letter also stated that projects are divided into critical, moderately critical and not critical.

“Based on the same letter, rural infrastructure development is classified as moderately critical. In other words, New Malaysia sees development of rural infrastructure as secondary,” Masing, who is also the state minister of infrastructure development and transportation, added.

He said he understands that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government is trying to improve the administrative processes and procedures for procurement, but stressed that it should take Sarawak’s needs into consideration before issuing a blanket policy.

Masing believed that Sarawak, having a large hinterland, would lose out the most based on this new guideline from the federal Finance Ministry.

“It is indeed a slap on our face that our relatives and friends in rural areas may continue to live without access to towns and cities and cut off from development,” he said.

He claimed the latest guidelines and directives from the Ministry of Finance seem to show that Sarawak’s development and Sarawakians wellbeing are just an afterthought.