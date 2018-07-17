Ringgit closes lower on cautious trading

The local unit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― he ringgit ended lower against the US dollar for the second consecutive day today on lack of catalysts, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit was pegged at 4.0445/0485 against the greenback versus 4.0400/0450 at Monday's close.

The dealer said the market was muted ahead of the release of the consumer price index for June tomorrow.

The local unit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9737/9768 from 2.9671/9716 on Monday, and fell against the euro to 4.7438/7489 from 4.7284/7359.

The ringgit declined against the British pound to 5.3610/3667 from 5.3591/9669, and went down against the yen to 3.5986/6025 from 3.5943/5991. ― Bernama