Grab driver stripped and robbed by passenger in 12-hour ordeal

A part-time Grab driver was allegedly the victim of a 12-hour ordeal last weekend. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, July 17 — A part-time Grab driver, who thought he was picking up a female passenger, ended up being robbed and forced to strip by a male passenger and his friends in a 12-hour ordeal last weekend.

The Grab driver claimed he had responded to a booking for a trip from Perak Road to Gurney Drive by a female passenger at 2.30am on Saturday, but when he arrived at the pick-up point, it was a male passenger.

He claimed the passenger first told him to stop at a nasi kandar shop so he could buy some food, then at a flat in Perak Road to drop off the food before he was told to stop at Seri Tanjung Pinang in Tanjung Tokong.

“When I stopped in front of a house there, he got down and brought two of his friends, one of whom was wearing a helmet, and they started to threaten me,” he said in his police report lodged yesterday morning.

The 34-year-old victim, who works as a teacher, claimed the man wearing a helmet snatched his car keys from the ignition and all three men then dragged him out of the car.

The victim said the suspects took both his handphones and wallet before ransacking his car for valuable items.

“The man in a helmet showed an identification card claiming to be a policeman and accused me of being a prostitution syndicate agent. He also accused me of impersonating an immigration officer and demanded that I pay RM3,000 to be released,” he said.

The victim said he told the suspects he did not have RM3,000 so they demanded that he pay them RM500 instead.

“Then, they stripped me and took photos of me before taking me to an ATM machine to withdraw the cash for them,” he said.

He said after he withdrew RM500, the men took him to a gambling den where they used the money to gamble.

“At about 3pm, they took me to a pawnshop where they forced me to pawn my handphone and give them the money,” he said.

He claimed the suspect forced him to write a note admitting that he owed them RM3,000 while they filming a video of him doing so.

One of the men then told the victim to drive him home before warning him not to lodge a police report or else they would hunt him and his family down.

He finally lodged a report at 11pm yesterday.

When contacted, north-east district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar confirmed receiving the report.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion.

He said one suspect was arrested at the Taman Sri Perak guardhouse late last night, while two others are still at large.

“The 35-year-old suspect is on the wanted list and he had two criminal records including one drug case,” he said.