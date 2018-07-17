Controversial blogger Papagomo comes to KJ’s defence

Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, or more popularly known as Papagomo, came to Khairy’s defence, describing the Opposition pact’s walkout in Parliament yesterday as a ‘circus’. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 17— Despite being criticised by members of his own party for refusing to take part in a mass walkout to protest the appointment of the Speaker, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin received support from an unlikely ally today.

Political commentator Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, or more popularly known as former controversial blogger Papagomo, came to Khairy’s defence, describing the Opposition pact’s walkout in Parliament yesterday as a “circus”.

“The rakyat’s hope now is that the Opposition will not do stupid work as what the present government did when they were in the Opposition. The people want an authoritative Opposition bloc and not a circus Opposition.

“All Opposition MPs should be aware that people are expecting a quality Opposition and not one that is full of drama,” he said in a scathing statement today.

Yesterday, the entire Opposition bench, except for Khairy, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, stormed out of Parliament after their complaints about the notice given for the nomination of the Speaker were ignored.

Khairy later called the walkout disrespectful of Parliament and insisted that objections should be registered only after the opening ceremony today.

His comments attracted a mixed response, with some Umno members criticising it, including Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa who questioned the former party Youth chief’s commitment to the Opposition pact.

On a separate note, Wan Muhammad Azri said he is still hoping that Khairy will be appointed as the Opposition Leader in Parliament.

“The people need a strong Opposition and KJ is the most qualified to lead the Opposition pact in Parliament in debating issues that are close to the people’s aspiration.s

“We need to remember that the people are the boss, while the elected MP is their representative in claiming their rights as Malaysians,” he said.