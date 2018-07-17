Polestar 2 to get Geneva reveal

The Polestar 2 is based on the Volvo CMA. ― AFP pic

PARIS, July 17 ― Now that the Polestar 1 is finally out in the open and approaching the point where those who have put deposits down can start to think about actually getting their hands on them, attention is inevitably starting to focus on the next model in the pipeline, the Polestar 2. The Autoblog website is reporting it's been told by a Polestar source that the car will soon be breaking cover, with a full reveal scheduled for next year's Geneva Motor Show.

There's inevitably been a lot of speculation about the second model to come from the Volvo electrified sub-brand, but most of it has been about a four-door sedan based on the 40.2 concept, designed as a more affordable model than the high-performance Polestar 1. However, the source is said to be claiming the Polestar 2 will actually be a five-door coupe-like sedan. It was also assumed initially that the car would be a hybrid, but more recent reports say it will in fact be a full-blown EV instead.

This second Polestar model is going to be based on the Volvo CMA (compact modular platform), which currently underpins the Volvo XC40, and will to some degree be used because it's already designed to accommodate a fully electric powertrain.

It's common knowledge Volvo already has plans in place for an EV built using this platform with a range of some 300 miles, so it has to be expected a Polestar 2 EV would also boast a range of 300 miles or better. The source is also suggesting an eventual retail price of between US$45,000 and US$55,000 (RM181,908 and RM222,332), which at current exchange rates is between €38,325 and €46,840.

Of course, as well as the expensive Polestar 1 supercar and the more affordable Polestar 2 sedan, there's another model in the Volvo offshoot's pipeline, which inevitably is an SUV, and will be named the Polestar 3. Definitive information about this one is pretty thin on the ground at this point, but early reports suggest a coupe-like crossover SUV like a BMW X6 or Mercedes GLE Coupe, except with a fully electric powertrain. ― AFP-Relaxnews