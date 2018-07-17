Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was in town for brand ambassador shoot

Deepika previously visited Malaysia in 2014. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Deepika Padukone

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — Malaysian fans of Deepika Padukone have been left guessing after the Chennai Express star uploaded a snap of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers last week on Instagram.

The Bollywood actress, who has 25.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app, wrote the caption “Selamat Datang” (welcome) to accompany the image.

Selamat Datang...🇲🇾 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 10, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

According to Harian Metro, the mystery was finally solved.

The Malay language portal reported that Deepika was in town for a product shoot of which she is a brand ambassador for.

It is not known which brand the actress is shooting a campaign for.

Deepika was not the only Bollywood big name who popped by Kuala Lumpur. My Name is Khan star Sidharth Malhotra was also in Malaysia and uploaded an Insta Story post featuring the Petronas Twin Towers, just like Deepika.

In another post, Sidharth posted a selfie using the hashtags #nightshoot, #selfiegame and #kualalumpur, confirming his whereabouts.

#Nightshoot #selfiegame #kualalumpur A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jul 11, 2018 at 8:21pm PDT

Bollywood news and gossip site Bollywoodlife.com speculated that both movie stars were on a shoot together.

“Little did we know that the two have actually headed for a shoot together in Malaysia,” wrote Bollywood news and gossip site Bollywoodlife.com.

“Maybe they are shooting for the new commercial of the phone brand that they have been endorsing together since the last few months.”

Guess fans will just have to wait and see.

Last year, Deepika and Sidharth shot a commercial in Prague, the Czech Republic for Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo.

Deepika previously visited Malaysia in June 2014 for a shoot with a well-known brand.