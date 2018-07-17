PAS MP supports Dr M’s second national car project

Mohd Khairuddin The PAS man suggested that being a hub for such a project would improve and develop the automotive industry in both states. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman said today Kelantan and Terengganu could be Putrajaya’s strategic partners in realising Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s aspirations for a second national car.

The PAS man suggested that being a hub for such a project would improve and develop the automotive industry in both states, which he referred to as “backward compared to the west coast states”.

“(By doing so) it will at least create job opportunities in Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Terengganu and Kelantan can be strategic investors to the federal government for this project by offering land, factory and much more,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Khairuddin said such a project on the east coast would also complement two major projects in the pipeline linking to these states, namely the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and East Coast Expressway 3 (LPT 3).

Last month, the prime minister had expressed hope that another national car will be built after a major chunk of Proton’s shares was bought over by China’s Geely Holding Group.

The idea for a second national car has not been embraced by many Malaysians, with most asking the government to focus on improving public transportation instead.