Police arrest 34-year-old man for biting newborn daughter

The suspect, who did not have any previous records, also tested positive for drugs. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 17 — A jobless 34-year-old man has been arrested by police for allegedly biting his newborn daughter’s head.

The man was picked up when he and his wife brought the 20-day-old baby to the Kepala Batas Hospital to seek treatment at 7.50pm last night.

North Seberang Perai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the baby’s mother had lodged a police report before taking the newborn to the hospital.

“The suspect is believed to have threatened to sell the baby each time he had an argument with his wife, which led to her finally lodging a police report,” he said.

Noorzainy said the wife told police that her husband had bitten their daughter’s head on July 11, leaving bruises on her head.

The wife also claimed that he had thrown the baby a few times and shaken her from her cradle until she had fallen onto the floor.

Noorzainy said doctors could not find any other bruises on the baby, and that she did not suffer any internal injuries.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days to assist in investigations,” he said.

He said the police are now investigating the case under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment of a child.

The suspect, who did not have any previous records, also tested positive for drugs.