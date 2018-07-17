See more action from ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ that stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Henry Cavill among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 17 — With its upcoming release, Paramount Pictures continues with its Mission: Impossible — Fallout promotional push and have released yet another featurette from the sixth instalment of the popular franchise.

Tom Cruise will be back as Ethan Hunt and he and his IMF team have to deal with the aftermath of a mission gone wrong in this new movie. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby will also be joining returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris for the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible — Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team (Baldwin, Pegg, Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Ferguson, Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is set for release on July 27. Watch the clip below: