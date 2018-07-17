Hindraf’s Waytha Moorthy unity minister, Chin Tong deputy defence minister

P. Waytha Moorthy takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Hindraf leader P. Waytha Moorthy has been appointed minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of national unity and social well-being after he was sworn in as a senator today.

Previously, Waytha Moorthy resigned in 2014 as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, eight months after he was appointed by then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Indian rights group had signed a memorandum of understanding with the government shortly before the 13th general election in May 2013 to resolve socio-economic problems in the Indian community.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that DAP’s Liew Chin Tong, who was also earlier sworn in as senator, was sworn in as deputy defence minister.

Three other Pakatan Harapan (PH) politicians who were sworn in as senators — Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad (Amanah), Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and Marzuki Yahya (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) — were sworn in as deputy ministers of housing and local government, economic affairs and foreign affairs respectively.