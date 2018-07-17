Synergy Promenade files RM100m suit against former Muar MP

The company claimed that statements made by Razali on the company’s involvement in the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) project were false, baseless and had tarnished the reputation of the company. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Property developer, Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) has filed a RM100 million defamation suit against former Muar MP Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim.

SPSB as plaintiff filed the suit at the High Court here yesterday through Messrs Reza Rahim & Rajivan, naming Razali as defendant, over his statements on the company’s involvement in the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) project, at Jalan Semarak, here.

The company claimed that the statements made by Razali were false, baseless and had tarnished the reputation of the company.

According to SPSB the company had earlier filed a notice requiring the defendant to apologise but he had failed to do so.

The company is seeking RM100 million in damages and an apology as well as an injunction to prevent Razali from further repeating and/or publishing the defamatory statements. — Bernama