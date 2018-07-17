New trailer for ‘The Darkest Minds’ reveals more footage (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘The Darkest Minds’ that stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 17 — 20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller The Darkest Minds.

Based on the book series by Alexandra Bracken, the story is set in the dystopian future where the majority of children have died in a plague and the ones who survived emerged with superhuman abilities. Amandla Stenberg plays Ruby, who escapes a government camp to join up with rogue teens on the run. But they soon realise that running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take back control of their future.

The film also stars Mandy Moore, Gwendoline Christie, Harris Dickinson, Skylan Brooks and Miya Cech.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realises that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take back control of their future.”

The Darkest Minds is set for release on August 3. Watch the trailer below: