Former state govt officer nabbed in connection with Johor contractor graft probe

Johor MACC officers escort the former state civil servant (centre) in Johor Baru today. — Picture courtesy of MACC

JOHOR BARU, July 17 — A former female state civil servant was detained by the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, following the arrest of five contractors by the agency here yesterday.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at 11am.

Initial investigations revealed that she had once served as an assistant director of the Johor Economic Planning Unit and was believed to have aided in the alleged fraudulent claims by the contractors that were said to be over RM400,000.

It was learnt that she was instrumental in abetting the contractors in making false claims regarding work on the SDSI (One District One Industry) and Entrepreneurship Carnival programme for the Segamat, Mersing, Muar, Kluang, Tangkak and Kulai districts in 2016.

In addition, the suspect is believed to have made false claims for the national-level Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) programme in Johor.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of MACC Act 2009 for intending to deceive (false claim). Those found guilty can be fined five times the sum of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and a jail term not exceeding 20 years.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said investigations are underway.

Yesterday, the state MACC detained five contractors to assist in investigations over the alleged submission of false claims.

Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Noor Hidayah Abd Manaf allowed a six-day remand beginning today for the suspects this morning.