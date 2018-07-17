Cosmetics queen Datuk Seri Vida plays a fairy in comedy-horror film

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — After launching a singing career, cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman, better known as Datuk Seri Vida, can now add “actress” to her resume.

In Mamat Khalid’s upcoming comedy-horror film, Hantu Kak Limah, an Astro Shaw and Infinitus Gold production, Vida will take on the role of a fairy, appearing in three scenes.

“I’m not an actor at all but when I was offered to act in Hantu Kak Limah, I accepted the offer because I’ve known Mamat for a long time and we have chemistry. My character is a minor one which suits my non-acting background,” she told Utusan Online.

“Before filming, I only received pointers from the director and didn’t go for any acting classes. After all, my role is so small and the shoot for the part of the fairy was just three days which was done in a forest in Taiping.”

Vida says she is happy to accept more acting roles in the future. — Instagram/Datuk Seri Vida

Vida added that she also took up the offer because her children Ms B, Kacak and late sons, Eddie and Edrie who died in a 2013 fire, had previously acted in Mamat’s 2010 film Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah.

The latest instalment in the Zombie Kampung Pisang film franchise stars Datuk Awie, Delimawati, Zul Ariffin, Ropie and Uqasha Senrose.

Vida said she is open to take on more roles in the future so long as the characters are not complex.

“Before this, I was offered a role in the movie Ratu Kala Jengking from Datuk A. Aida but had to say no due to scheduling conflict.

“I can play light roles but please don’t ask me to memorise lengthy scripts,” she said frankly.

When asked about her latest song Lavida Go Bola, Vida said it didn’t do as well as Lavida Go Raya but she will continue to produce more football anthems to liven up the next World Cup.

Hantu Kak Limah will be screened in cinemas nationwide on Aug 9.