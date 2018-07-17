DAP’s Chin Tong goes from one swearing-in to another

DAP’s Liew Chin Tong (second right) is widely speculated to become deputy defence minister, but declined to confirm this today. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — DAP’s Liew Chin Tong confirmed he is among those set to be sworn in as either minister or deputy minister this evening, following his appointment as a Senator this afternoon.

When approached by reporters after taking his oath of office at the Senate, Liew said he was headed to the Istana Negara for the next ceremony there.

Liew is widely speculated to become deputy defence minister, but declined to confirm this today.

“Wait for the announcement at Istana if you want to know. But yes, I am heading straight there,” he told reporters.

After the previous batch of ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir had revealed that another minister and more deputy ministers will be announced.

They are expected to be sworn in at 5.30pm today.

MORE TO COME