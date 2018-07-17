Senator Waytha Moorthy looking forward to serving in Mahathir Cabinet

P. Waytha Moorthy is sworn in as a Senator in front of Dewan Negara president Datuk SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Newly made a senator, P. Waytha Moorthy confirmed today that he will be made a minister.

The leader of Indian rights group Hindraf said he is looking forward to be of real service to the public, after a brief stint as a deputy minister in the Najib administration in 2013.

“I look forward to serve in the Cabinet.

“I'm much happier now. This is what I wanted,” he told reporters after being sworn in to the Dewan Negara.

Waytha Moorthy was also appointed a senator and a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department under the previous Barisan Nasional government led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak after Election 2013.

However, he left in less than a year, claiming that Najib did not fulfil his promises.

“I want to serve the people in the truest sense, and not just for the namesake,” Waytha Moorthy added.

He is expected to take helm a ministry in charge of unity and minority rights and will take his ministerial oath of office at Istana Negara later today.