DAP’s Chin Tong, Hindraf’s Waytha Moorthy now Senators

Liew Chin Tong takes his oath before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong and Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman P. Waytha Moorthy were among eight Senators appointed to the Dewan Negara today.

They took their oaths before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

Liew’s appointment is expected to pave way for him to join the Cabinet, following his unsuccessful bid to defeat MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in Ayer Hitam, Johor during the general election.

Others appointed today include Amanah’s Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Mohd Radzi Jidin.

Also on the list were PAS’s Datuk Hussain Awang who was recommended by the Terengganu State government, Datuk Ismail Ibrahim, Marzuki Yahya, and Kelantan State government nominee Asmak Husin.

Vigneswaran, in addressing the hall, first congratulated Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on their appointments.

He then reminded the new Senators to uphold their duties and responsibilities.

“I hope those newly appointed will be able to raise the level of debate in this Senate, so that it will be a respected senate here and internationally.

“I am also confident the newly appointed senators’ devotion to their duties would further improve the level of the parliament, which will further develop and enhance the country,” he said.

Speculation remains over the identities of the minister and two deputy ministers who are scheduled to be sworn in this evening.

After the previous batch of ministers and deputies were sworn in, Dr Mahathir revealed that another minister and two more deputies would be appointed.

Currently, the Prime Minister’s Department still needs a minister to handle the National Unity and Social Welfare Affairs portfolio while the Foreign, Defence and Economic Affairs ministries are without deputy ministers.