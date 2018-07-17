Disrespectful and uncalled for to walk out of Dewan Rakyat ― Hafiz Hassan

JULY 17 ― Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (Kimanis) and Khairy Jamaluddin (Rembau) were among the few who remained inside the Dewan Rakyat when Opposition lawmakers from BN and PAS staged a walkout yesterday.

Khairy said that a walkout “is not the way to protest” and that his decision was made out of respect for parliamentary procedures.

Anifah, as ever diplomatic as he had been as a Minister of Foreign Affairs, said he respected the walkout decision but felt that there was no need for him to join his fellow Opposition lawmakers.

To be blunt, the staged walkout is uncalled for.

The walkout was not over the nomination of Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to be the Speaker, but over a purported failure to observe a 14-day notice period required for such appointments as stipulated by the House’s Standing Orders [SO 4(1)].

The lawmakers ought to know that Standing Orders are formulated and formally adopted by the House to regulate its own proceedings. And it is trite that Standing Orders may be suspended, modified and even deleted.

Some procedures may not even be written in the Standing Orders as these have been developed through precedents including through rulings made by the Speaker and resolutions of the House.

In any case, the Standing Orders themselves categorically state that where there has been a failure on the part of the House to comply with any provision of the Standing Orders, such failure shall be treated as an irregularity and shall not nullify the proceedings or the decision resulting from the proceedings [SO 99A].

The staged walkout is disrespectful and uncalled for. Let’s call a spade a spade.

