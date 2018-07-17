Bursa ends morning session higher

Bursa Malaysia ends the morning session higher in tandem with regional peers as traders focused on lower end stocks. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher in tandem with regional peers as traders capitalised on buying relatively cheaper stocks after yesterday’s cash in for consumer-linked counters.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.17 points higher at 1,727.84 from yesterday's close of 1,726.67.

The index moved between 1,726.67 and 1,726.04 throughout the morning session, after opening 0.37 of-a-point better at 1,727.04.

Heineken appeared the biggest gainer, rising 48 sen to RM23.58 with 23,300 shares changing hands.

Maybank IB Research said in a note the FBM KLCI might edge towards the second resistance target of 1,760 soon.

“However, the longer-term trend remains weak as the candles continue to trade below the 200-day exponential moving average line.

“Therefore, we believe the current rebound is built on weak ground, and could attract selling pressure as the index approaches the next resistances at 1,760 to 1,780, while on the flip side, support is seen at the 1,705 and 1,658 levels,” it added.

Bursa market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 371 to 348, while 381 counters were unchanged, 808 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.31 billion units valued at RM939.86 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.57 and RM23.02 respectively, while Tenaga rose eight sen to RM14.72 and CIMB improved two sen to RM5.68.But, Petronas Chemicals declined 11 sen to RM8.76.

Among actives, MyEG was flat at RM1.01, MRCB rose two sen to 70.5 sen, while Sapura Energy improved half-a-sen sen to 59 sen, and Vivocom declined half-a-sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 5.54 points to 12,140.67 and the FBMT100 Index trimmed 5.93 points to 11,942.1. However, the FBM70 improved 55.49 points to 14,839.12.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 6.85 points higher at 12,208.69 as the FBM Ace Index declined 26.38 points to 5,351.12.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index fell 7.39 points to 17,031.91, the Industrial Index was 0.06 of-a-point lower at 3,188.91 and the Plantation Index slid 45.06 points to 7,474.3. — Bernama