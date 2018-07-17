Anwar’s lawyer Surendran to know sedition fate on August 24

Lawyer N. Surendran is seen at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 ― The Court of Appeal has set August 24 to decide on PKR politician and lawyer N. Surendran’s application to strike out his sedition case.

The new date was given after the court found out today that a provision in the Sedition Act 1948 used to prosecute the former one-term Padang Serai MP was removed and gazetted in 2015 but had yet to come into force.

As such, Datuk Badariah Sahamid, who chaired the three-judge panel, told the defence and prosecution teams to file their written submission by July 31.

Badariah also said the appellate court will not hear any more oral submissions.

Surendran was represented by former Universiti Malaya law professor Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar while the prosecution was represented by federal counsel Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin.

Surendran was first charged under Section 4 (1)(c) of the Sedition Act on August 19, 2014 over a press statement titled “Court of Appeal’s Fitnah 2 Written Judgement is Flawed, Defensive & Insupportable” that was issued to news portal Malaysiakini on April 18 the same year.

His second sedition charge came 10 days later on August 29, this time over a YouTube comment on August 8, where he allegedly accused Najib of being “personally responsible” for a purported attempt to jail Anwar.

Surendran was on the team of lawyers who had represented Anwar in his second sodomy case and often represents the former Permatang Pauh MP in other legal battles.

In 2015, Parliament passed amendments to the Sedition Act, which makes it no longer an offence to make a fair comment on the administration of justice.

The amendments received royal assent on May 28, 2015 and gazetted on June 4 the same year but has yet to come into force.