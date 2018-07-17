Trio on bike die after ramming into stalled lorry

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Three individuals believed to be riding on a motorcycle died when their vehicle hit the back of a lorry at KM451.5 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Sungai Buloh, here last night.

Selangor Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari'at said the victims were a 21-year-old woman, a 14-year-old teenage girl, and a boy aged 10.

“The incident was said to have occurred at 9.30pm and according to preliminary investigation the motorcycle was believed to have hit a stalled lorry parked on the emergency lane

“The motorcycle which veered into the second lane was believed to have collided with an unidentified vehicle,” he said in a statement.

He said the victims believed to be heading towards the Sungai Buloh Hospital from Rawang died on the spot while the lorry driver, aged 30 was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama