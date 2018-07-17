Despite sharing Opposition bench, Hadi rules out PAS-Umno merger

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a youth dialogue organised by Gagasan Sejahtera in Shah Alam March 25, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — PAS will not merge with Umno, the Islamist party's president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today even though both are now on the same side of the political divide now.

“No, not merging,” Hadi said when asked by reporters in Parliament.

He stressed that PAS will work with any party for the benefit of Malaysians, but will not merge with anyone.

“We will cooperate with anyone that is good and for the benefit of the people,” Hadi said.

PAS supported Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the Opposition leader in Parliament.

Lawmakers from both parties also staged a walkout to protest the appointment of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition's nominee Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof as Dewan Rakyat Speaker yesterday.