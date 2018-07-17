Annuar Musa berates Khairy over walkout snub

Tan Sri Annuar Musa at the Umno Kuala Lumpur Aidilfitri celebration in PWTC June 25, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa questioned former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin’s commitment to the Opposition party today, after the latter refused to take part in mass walkout to protest the appointment of the Speaker.

Without specifically naming the Rembau MP, Annuar pointedly asked what kind of Opposition Khairy hoped to put up to the ruling Pakatan Harapan given that the latter did not want to join in party’s preparations.

“A credible opposition is someone who acts alone, who does not bother to attend pre-council meetings, who does not join discussions with fellow MPs...

“When things go wrong, they only sit; when friends rise to speak, they stay mute; the only thing credible is following PH!” he said in a sarcasm-laced tweet.

The entire Opposition bench save for Khairy, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and former Umno Puteri chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati stormed out of Parliament yesterday after their complaints over the notice given for the nomination of the Speaker were ignored.

Khairy later called the walkout disrespectful of Parliament and insisted that objections should be registered only after the opening ceremony today, possibly during the debate of the royal address.

Annuar mocked the suggestion, however, asking what the point would be to object after the fact.

“There are those who say we should record our objections during debate nice but what if the debate is disallowed? Just sit and say yes? Just to show machismo??”

Despite being one of three Opposition MPs who snubbed the walkout, Khairy has come in for the brunt of the mockery both by his own party and Malaysians in general.

He was also forced to state his loyalty to the party today, insisting he did not intend to quit.

Khairy launched an unsuccessful bid to be Umno president last month, and came in behind the victorious Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.