In royal address, Agong says thankful for country’s harmony

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V delivers his royal address during the opening of the 14th Parliament today in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Yang diPertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V voiced his appreciation today for Malaysia’s ability to achieve harmony among its races despite their many differences that could have been a “perfect recipe for disaster.”

In his opening address at the start of the 14th Parliament today, the Agong also urged the country to continue efforts in suppressing negativity and extremism that could jeopardise this delicate harmony.

“Ethnic, religious and cultural diversity such as in Malaysia, are said to be the perfect recipe for disaster.

“Nonetheless, we are grateful that as a nation, we have proven otherwise,” he said.

The monarch also called for an end to bickering on matters considered sensitive to the country’s various races and expressed support for the proposal to form a national consultative council on harmony in order to promote unity.

The Agong went on to comment on employment issues and highlighted the valuable contribution by women in the workforce.

He then called for more measures to support women participation in the workplace in order to unlock their full potential to contribute to society and the country.

“We hope that the workers will reap the reward from the introduction of initiatives, such as establishing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, standardising the minimum wage and creating more jobs.

“The contribution of women towards the nation is monumental in various jobs and skills. We are confident that the role of women can be further enhanced,” he said.

On social problems, Sultan Muhammad urged all parties, including the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and scholars, to join forces in seeking appropriate solutions.