Minister: Malaysia committed to seeking justice for MH17 victims

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says Malaysia along with other member nations of the joint investigation team will not rest until closure has been brought to the tragedy. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Malaysia will continue to pursue justice for the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 and their families, on the tragedy's fourth anniversary today.

He said the country along with other member nations of the joint investigation team will not rest until closure has been brought to the tragedy.

“Our commitment to the families and loved ones remains steadfast as we continue finding the answers that we all seek to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Loke said in a statement.

He expressed his appreciation on behalf of the country for the team's latest report on May 24, thanking them for all their hard work.

“We have always supported a fully transparent, independent and exhaustive investigation process, and call upon the public to come forward to assist in the investigation process and provide additional supporting evidence against those directly involved in order for justice to prevail,

“It has undoubtedly been a difficult and trying forty-eight months for the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew of flight MH17. No words can describe the pain and sorrow the families and loved ones are certainly feeling at this time,” Loke said, in offering his thoughts and prayers.

MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, while flying over eastern Ukraine as it was heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 283 passengers and 15 crew members were killed.

The Joint Investigation Team headed by the Dutch Ministry of Justice, eventually indicated the plane may have been down by pro-Russian rebels fighting against the Ukrainian government, which Moscow has denied.