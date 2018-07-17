MACC remands four directors over probe into shipping arrangements

Four firectors were remanded by MACC over an investigation into alleged corruption linked to shipping arrangements of a government department here between 2016 and 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, July 17 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has successfully applied to have remanded four directors, one from a government department and three from a contractor company, over an investigation into alleged corruption linked to shipping arrangements of a government department here between 2016 and 2018.

The director of the government department and two directors of the company were being held on remand for four days from today and the third director of the company, for two days, also from today.

MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Faliq Basiruddin applied to Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus for the remand order.

All the directors, in their 30s or 40s, were arrested by the MACC in this city yesterday and were produced in court this morning. ― Bernama