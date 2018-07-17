Don't discriminate against LGBT at work, Islamic affairs minister says

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa says there should be no discrimination against anyone at work based on their sexual orientation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa stood up for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community today, saying there should be no discrimination against anyone at work based on their sexual orientation.

His remarks follow uproar from the community over the resignation of Numan Afifi, who was an interim aide to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

“Any citizen cannot be discriminated in terms of their workplace. Justice cannot be deprived,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

But Mujahid also said there has been no evidence to show Numan, an LGBT activist, was forced to resign from his position because of his personal interests as alleged by his supporters.

“If there was any pressure, he has to prove that he was being pressured,” Mujahid said.

Numan resigned from being Syed Saddiq's aide after being criticised heavily by Islamic groups.

